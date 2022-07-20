Ana de Armas sweeps the red carpet with a suit jacket

Ana de Armas is sweeping her red carpet looks for the presentation of her new movie, ‘The Gray Man‘. The actress is in one of her best professional moments and this is also reflected with each style with which we are seeing her bet on more risky garments. And the latter, chosen for the film’s premiere in Berlin alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page, has completely captivated us by going on to the trend of men’s style suits that we have already seen more than one artist in recent weeks.

Impeccable and with a smile from ear to ear, De Armas confirms that there is nothing that can resist him stylistically and he has opted for a navy blue suit by Louis Vuitton consisting of tailored trousers, waistcoat with a V-shaped finish and buttoning, and oversize blazer with double button. A set with which he has not left anyone indifferent and with which he also confirms that the masculine style is already a trend if we talk about red carpets, since recently other actresses such as Dakota Johnson or Jessica Chastain have also opted for this type of styling. in different events.

As for accessories, De Armas has opted for simplicity and eleganceadding small touches of style to the outfit with a silver-tone crystal jewel necklace, matching earrings and a blue Shay Jewerly ring to match the suit.

‘The Gray Man’ premiered last Friday in our country, but its protagonists continue with the presentation of the film in various places in Europe, conquering us with the images that they are leaving us after passing through each red carpet. Outstanding styling thanks to De Armas and his filming partners, Gosling, Evans and Page, or the fashion group that has been stealing our hearts in recent weeks.

Monika Skolimowska

