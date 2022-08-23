Ana de Armas talks about how difficult it is to be Latina in Hollywood

The talented Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, reveals how difficult it is to earn a place in Hollywood having Latin origins.

Without a doubt, one of the Cuban actresses who has managed to succeed in the cinema is the beautiful Ana de Armas. In this way, thanks to her great charisma, and her undeniable beauty, she has climbed little by little, getting roles in numerous films internationally.

However, not everything has been easy for this pretty 34-year-old from Havana; Well, along the way, she has run into numerous obstacles. Thus, she recently revealed it in statements that she offered to the magazine Elle, where it also appears on the cover of next August.

Challenges that Ana de Armas has faced in Hollywood

According to Ana de Armas, there are multiple challenges that she has had to overcome to achieve her dream of becoming a respected actress in Hollywood. Apparently, one of them is having to face the prejudice that many people within the industry have, particularly towards Latinos.

Likewise, the actress said that she was repeatedly underestimated for the simple fact of being Cuban and of Latin origin. In this way, without even knowing her as an artist, much less as her person, they looked at her with disdain, denying her the possibility of demonstrating what she is capable of.

When talking about the subject, Ana de Armas told what happened to her when she met an important and well-known Hollywood actress, Jamie Lee Curtis. According to Jamie herself, when she met De Armas she thought she was “an inexperienced and unsophisticated young woman.”

“I assumed, and I say this with true shame, because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” he then added. However, after having this impression, the protagonist of “True Lies” had the opportunity to meet the Cuban woman after working together.

Let us remember that Ana de Armas worked with Jamie Lee Curtis in Hollywood, when she was part of the cast of the film “daggers in the back”. Apparently, during the filming, the American actress was able to closely appreciate the talent of De Armas, leaving her astonished with her acting abilities.

As a result, at the end of this work, not only did she change her opinion about the Cuban, but she also became her admirer, defender and friend.

Through this experience, Ana de Armas presented a simple example that succeeding in Hollywood is not as easy as it seems, especially being a Cuban. Also, she stressed that it is not impossible either; and proof of this is everything she has achieved in recent years.

Ana de Armas: proudly Cuban despite prejudice in Hollywood

As we mentioned, situations like the one that happened with Jamie Lee Curtis have accompanied Ana de Armas during her career in Hollywood. Without a doubt, these are things that will not change and that could have promptly discouraged her; but she didn’t let that happen.

Therefore, he chose to take advantage not only of his talent, but of that unique and enviable spark that Latinos have, and particularly Cubans. In this way, she has managed to stand out in the industry and earning more and more respect and admiration from the public and from his colleagues.

One of the greatest achievements of Ana de Armas in Hollywood is the leading role she got with the film Blonde, produced by Netflix. In it, the beautiful Cuban is in charge of giving life to the memorable Marilyn Monroe; in what is possibly her most important work to date.

Also, through this work, this actress shows that she is much more than a pretty face and a stunning figure; She, well, she plays a very complex character. Likewise, although the film has not yet been released, they recently released a trailer where we can appreciate the projected acting maturity and quality.

In addition, De Armas not only managed to carry out the character’s personality very well; but he was able to recreate it very satisfactorily. As a result, the public and many in the industry have been truly amazed by his performance, and the strong resemblance to Monroe.

Once again, Curtis highlights the greatness of Ana de Armas and her work in Hollywood; particularly mentioning Blonde’s.

“She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn,” the actress said. “Ana showed me a couple of photos and a video of her moving, without audio. And it was so shocking… she was Marilyn, ”she then asserted.

