Ana de Armas tells how she prepared for her role in the movie “The Gray Man”

The Gray Manthe new action thriller from Anne of Arms, Chris Evans Y Ryan Goslingdemanded a great preparation from the Cuban actress to interpret her role.

After the premiere of the film in theaterson July 14, the artist thanked on her Instagram profile all those who helped her in her training to give life to the agent Dani Miranda, the one in charge of taking care of the backs of one of the main characters in the story.

“I still run like a chicken. But I want to thank the incredible stunt team that helped train and prepare me for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you. In addition, we had a great time, “wrote Ana de Armas on the social network.

The actress took the opportunity to share some images from the training sessions for her role.

Hand-to-hand combat, some with white and firearms, and training in target shooting with large-caliber weapons, were some of the exercises that the Cuban had to carry out.

One of the funniest moments was when he had to run with all the weapons on him and recognized that he looked like a chicken in his race, which sparked laughter and imitation by the team.

In a recent interview for the magazine sheAna de Armas said that to play this role she had to train six days a week.

The young woman, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the movie Blonde to be released in September, he confessed to that publication that he never thought of being an action actress because it was not his thing, but offers of this type came.

The Gray Mandirected by brothers Joe and Anthony Russois the most expensive movie in the history of Netflix, with a cost of 200 million dollars, and can be seen on this platform from next July 22.

The film is based on the first part of the book series. The Gray Mana novel by the American writer Mark Greeney which follows in the footsteps of an independent assassin and former CIA agent -Court Gentry, the gray man, played by Gosling-, who is pursued by his former partner Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

With her leading role in the film, Ana de Armas continues to triumph in Hollywood and demonstrates that she is capable of embodying various roles no matter how difficult and different they are from each other.

