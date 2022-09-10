Ana de Armas: The actress cries for the reception of the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, at the Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas burst into tears at the reception of the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blondeat the Venice Film Festival.

The film debuted to a 14-minute standing ovation on Thursday (September 8); So far this has been the longest standing ovation ever received by a film screened at the festival, which is known for its long applause.

The Banshees of Inisherinstarring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, held this year’s record of 13 minutes.

In the images captured by dead linede Armas is seen wiping tears from her face and hugging her co-star, Adrien Brody.

Brad Pitt, the film’s producer, also made a surprise appearance at the premiere and was seen applauding his lead actress.

The Cuban-Spanish actress stars as Monroe in the biopic, adapted from the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, opposite Oscar winner Brody as the third husband of Hollywood icon Arthur Miller.

It was an emotional day for de Armas, who also shed tears at the film’s press conference after Brody praised her “extraordinary” performance.

“And I’ve said this many times, on the first day of filming, I came home with a sense of awe that I had the privilege of working with Marilyn Monroe,” recalled the star of The Pianists.

“It’s not that I’m tired, but I’ve been working for many years, I’ve worked all my life, and it’s very rare that I can say that someone transported me to another time and place.”

Ana de Armas attends the red carpet of the Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

De Armas recently revealed that he practiced three hours a day with a vocal coach to perfect his accent in Blond.

The 34-year-old woman told The LA Times: “It was a matter of observing his facial expressions, his mouth, the roundness of his lips, how he showed his lower teeth and why the ‘o’s were like that”.

“Someone’s voice is more than a specific accent. It says a lot more about a person.”

Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 28.