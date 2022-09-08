Ana de Armas, the Cuban star measures up to the myth of Marylin Monroe

The young Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, the pampered girl of Hollywood, measures up to the myth of the iconic Marilyn Monroe with her performance in the film “Blonde”, presented this Thursday at the Venice Film Festival.

The new biopic about Marilyn’s life, where the 34-year-old plays the popular American “explosive blonde”, has been a challenge for the actress, born in Fidel Castro’s socialist Cuba.

After beginning his international career in Spain with popular series such as “El internado” (2007-2010), he rose to fame in the United States where he has worked on blockbusters, including the sequel to Blade Runner.

Despite his charming smile and an admirable career, he has received numerous criticisms for his accent when speaking in English, for which he has had to defend himself, even before the official premiere of the film in the legendary Venice Lido, where he competes for the Lion of gold.

Brunette, with hazel eyes, Ana de Armas spent her childhood and adolescence in Cuba, without a computer or internet and playing at being an actress since she was 12 years old.

At the age of 14, he discovered American cinema on television and entered a drama school, encouraged by his parents, civil servants.

At the age of eighteen, thanks to the fact that she also had Spanish citizenship through her grandparents, she moved to Madrid to pursue her career as an actress, from where she jumped to the United States in 2006 to start over and seek international recognition.

Venice, where she arrived accompanied by her boyfriend and has captured all eyes, represents her consecration.

A role that she has prepared for months and in which the amazing resemblance has cost her countless makeup sessions.

The film, which is in competition with 22 others, directed and written by Australian Andre Domink, has been shot mainly in black and white and is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which narrates how Marilyn Monroe became a celebrity, one of the most popular sex symbols of the 50s and 60s and an emblem of the sexual revolution of the time.

Produced by Netflix, more than a biographical film, it addresses the lights and shadows that surrounded the star throughout his life.

“Blonde blurs the lines between fact and fiction to explore the growing divide between her public self and her private self,” explained Domink before arriving in Venice.

“I wanted to capture his essence, his spirit, understand why he spoke like that, with that particular voice,” Ana de Armas advanced in the platform’s launch trailer, scheduled for September 28.

kv/zm