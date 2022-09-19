Ana de Armas, the Latin Marilyn Monroe

“I want to play a Latina, but I don’t want that to always be my role all the time or put a basket of fruit on my head every time,” Ana de Armas was so forceful in an interview with Elle magazine.

And it is that, at 34 years old, the Cuban-Spanish actress harbors “the hope of showing that we can do any role if we are given time to prepare and an opportunity: the opportunity.”

An opportunity that many would believe came to her in 2017 with “Blade Runner 2049” or last year with “No Time to Die”. But those not inconsiderable milestones pale before the role that has made de Armas the sensation of the moment: giving life to Marilyn Monroe herself in “Blonde.”

Ana Celia de Armas Caso, artistically known as Ana de Armas, was born in Havana (Cuba) on April 30, 1988, although she grew up in Santa Cruz del Norte. Her parents are Ramón de Armas and Ana Caso, and she has a brother named Javier.

Ana had to grow up, in fact, in the special period of Cuba, after the collapse of the Soviet Union: “the electricity went out, we ate fried eggs, rice and, sometimes, chicken” she recalls in statements to the magazine Mujer Hoy .

And it is that, as he explains in an interview with Vanity Fair: “We lived without luxuries, with the basics.” Of course, he fondly remembers that childhood: “I had a lot of freedom,” he confesses, and says that he lived “with bleeding knees” from playing so much in the street with his brother.

Regarding the current situation in Cuba, de Armas explains that “it is impossible to define in a few words”, so she has “mixed feelings”, although one thing is clear to her: “I love my country, my roots, my culture and I am proud to be Cuban.

Despite that love, he did not hesitate to emigrate to the country where his maternal grandparents came from, as soon as he came of age: “in my house they always talked about Spain and I saw the red passport kept in a drawer”, he says, since the actress has dual nationality: Cuban-Spanish.

And it is that, although Ana began to study at the age of 14 at the National School of Art of Cuba (making an enormous effort because the distance to her house made her arrive at midnight, as she told El País), she left her studies a few months after finishing them to move to Madrid.

The reason? If she graduated, she would be forced to do the National Social Service and would not be able to leave Cuba for several years: “I had to decide between having a career in my hands or leaving at that very moment to look for my future, and I followed my intuition,” he said in an interview with Havana Times.

FROM SPAIN TO HOLLYWOOD

De Armas had already been able to work on three projects as an actress while she was studying: “it was the best thing that could have happened to me back then,” she said. But it was also something that tipped the balance towards emigrating to Spain: “I had before my eyes former students of the school, already graduated, without work or money because they had to do social service.”

Shortly after landing, Ana rose to fame in Spain thanks to her leading role in the successful television series “El Internado”, where she worked from 2007 to 2010: “it was the best thing that could happen to me as soon as I arrived in the country”.

Later, he joined the cast of “Hispania”, another television series, from 2010 to 2011. He also worked in several Spanish cinema films such as “Mentiras y Gordas” (2009), “El callejón” (2011), “Faraday” ( 2013) “For a handful of kisses” (2014) or “Anabel” (2015).

Until he decided to try his luck in the United States: “my life and my career have been a great improvisation” he told the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m not the kind of person who plans things well in advance.”

And so, de Armas came to learn the scripts of his first works “phonetically”, because he did not have a sufficient level of English, but he did not want to limit himself only to interpreting Latin or Spanish characters.

His first role in Hollywood was with Keanu Reeves in “Knock Knock” (2015). A year later, in 2016 they could see her in “Exposed”, “Manos de Piedra” and “War Dogs”. In 2017, apart from her in “Overdrive”, she achieved more international fame thanks to her role in “Blade Runner 2049”.

Since then, she has been building an increasingly solid career: “Corazón” (2018), “The Informer” (2019) “Wasp Network” (2019), “Sergio” (2020), being a “Bond Girl” in ” No Time to Day” (2021), “The Gray Man” (2022), “Deep Water” (2022) are some of his most recognized works.

A NEW MARILYN MONROE

Recently, Ana de Armas’ statements about the possibility of agent 007 changing gender in future films generated controversy: “there is no need for a female Bond,” she told The Sun, although she would like “for female roles in films of the saga were created differently.

But if there is something that keeps the actress on top of the wave, it is her role in “Blonde”, the biopic based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which delves into the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroe and directed by Andrew Dominic.

Ana de Armas will be in charge of embodying the mythical blonde: “I only had to do a single audition and Andrew told me ‘it’s you’, but even so I had to audition again for all the others,” the actress told Vanity Fair , and so they had “a Cuban woman playing Marilyn Monroe, she wanted it so much…”.

Marc Rosen, president of Authentic Brands Group, the company that owns Marilyn Monroe’s estate, said, “Ana was a great casting choice, capturing Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

“Blonde” will be released on Netflix on September 23, a film that shows the most vulnerable and dark side of a star of the stature of Marilyn Monroe.