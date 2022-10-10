Ana de Armas, the Leonese star who shines in Hollywood as Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas is in fashion. Her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde has made the Spanish actress one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood by critics, after some complicated beginnings on the other side of the Atlantic after her baptism in the series El Internado, which closed many doors at the beginning of her career because she was typecast in the role of Carolina Leal Solís, whom she embodied in the youth series. Her own life story is just as fascinating. She has Spanish nationality because her grandmother was from a town in León and her grandfather was born in Guardo (Palencia).

But Ana de Armas is Cuban. From Havana. She had many shortcomings in her childhood. She knows exactly what a ration card is. She left her land 15 years ago, when she was only 18, to fulfill a dream. She barely had 200 euros in her pocket and she didn’t know any English. She flew to Madrid, where she began her meteoric career, which took her, after six seasons at El Internado, to the United States. She has never denied her origins. And whenever she can, she talks about her parents, about her grandmother, who was from Valverde de Balboa, and about her grandfather, from Palencia.

Married for two years to actor Marc Clotet, in 2014 she decided to try her luck in Hollywood. In 2017 she starred in Blade Runner 2049 alongside Harrison Ford, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Daggers in the Back and she participated in the Bond franchise. She has worked with actors like Keanu Reeves, Robert de Niro, Clive Owen and Ryan Goslin.

Now, he has fully immersed himself in the role of the eternal icon of Hollywood in a fiction with a tremendous semblance of reality. He is the explosive Marilyn Monroe and the fragile Norma Jean. She is the success of an actress and the hell of a woman. That is “Blonde”, a film in which Ana de Armas stands out and which can be seen on Netflix.

After the controversy caused by the choice of Ana de Armas to play the quintessential icon of American cinema, the film premiered at the recent Venice Film Festival, with critics divided between those who loved it and those who hated it.

Almost three hours of footage for a film that adapts the text by Joyce Carol Oates (“Blonde”, 2000) and that is presented as a vision of Norma Jean rather than Marilyn Monroe, although the film falls short in delving into the aspects most unknown of the famous actress.

Andrew Dominik (“Kill Them Softly”, 2012) decided to accept the commission to direct this adaptation of the book because it is the story “of a traumatized girl” who lives “her adult life through the lens of that trauma”.

“A story about how the unconscious overwhelms the rational, about how it has to be divided between a public self and a private self,” Dominik explained to EFE after the film’s presentation in Venice.

Ana de Armas delved into the same idea, for whom the film is focused “on her personal life, in the moments where the cameras are not, in her most intimate moments”, which allows the viewer to discover “who this person is”, who is the woman and not the movie star.

Blonde movie frame. NETFLIX

That most intimate part was the most complicated for the Hispanic-Cuban actress, who worked hard to reach “those points where vulnerabilities and the darkest sides of fragility are shown.” The characterization is impeccable and transforms the actress into Marilyn Monroe in a film that shows from the mistreatment suffered at the hands of her mother when she was barely six years old to the rape by the first producer who gave her an opportunity or the brutal and stark desire with which all the men she passed looked at her.

Ana de Armas embroiders it. Leon has his star in Hollywood.