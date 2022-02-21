Ana de Armas: the most desirable woman on the planet

The arrival of Ana de Armas in Hollywood marked a before and after in the career of the Cuban actress. Her performance in films like Blade Runner, Daggers in the back or Sergio They placed her in the spotlight. But she has been Blonde the performance that, without a doubt, has given more to talk about.

His role in the biopic about Marilyn Monroe has not only drawn attention to all lovers of sex symbols American waiting for their “return to life”. But she has earned him also become a symbol of sensuality.

According to the director of Blonde, Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas would be the most desirable woman on the planet. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the Australian director commented that this “is going to be the best movie you’ve ever seen.”

Regarding the performance of the Cuban, he said that she is the best actress he has ever worked with. “She is capable of anything and the effort she has made to reproduce Monroe’s accent, despite not being English as her mother tongue, is incredible,” she said.

Referring to the censorship of the film’s ending by Netflix, he explained:

“Anything you can see on shows like ‘Euphoria’ or ‘The Deuce’ is much more explicit about sex. What’s the point of censoring anything? It is a lie, as I have read somewhere, that you see a bloody cunnilingus with the actress’s menstruation. But yes, the film teaches what it has to teach. Marilyn was raped, or so the story goes.”