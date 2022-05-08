Ana de Armas: these are her 3 photos that confirm that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Ana Celia de Armas Caso, better known as Anne of Armswas born 34 years ago in Cuba, where he suffered like other great artists, the economic crisis in his country, especially the one that was generated from the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, when he was only 3 years old.

Ana de Armas posing.

The reality that he lived Anne of Arms, it only allowed him to barely learn the dialogues or songs of the Spice Girls, especially Emma Bunton, since he didn’t even have internet. Passionate about acting from the beginning, she enrolled at the National Theater School at the age of 14, where she trained as an actress from a very young age and which earned her her first roles in her country.

the debut of Anne of Arms, occurred in A Rose of France. This production gave him the tools to discover a world outside his homeland and the potential of his talent. Despite her adversities, Ana declares that those were the best years of her life, and that she is very fond of that stage. At 18, she decides to move to Madrid, taking advantage of the citizenship she obtained from her grandfather, born in the Iberian country.

Ana de Armas posing.

Anne of Arms, over time he had to train better and look for doors that open the possibility of carrying out his talent. At first he had a hard time and she attached these refusals to her accent, which required her to move to New York to perfect her English.

After almost a year, Ana He returned to Spain and returned to participate in national films such as Faraday or For a handful of kisses. Her performance in Knock, Knock, a thriller in which she shares the screen with Keanu Reeves, was the first step towards Hollywood. Thus, she has also begun to create a nest of followers on social networks, who today are her biggest fans.

Ana de Armas posing

Today, far from what he had to live, Anne of Arms She is one of the most beloved women on the small screen and also one of the most beautiful women in the industry.