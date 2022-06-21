Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

And, finally, the long-awaited first trailer for ‘Blonde’ has arrived. Netflix has released the teaser in which you can see the mimesis exercise he performs Anne of Arms, who achieves an extraordinary resemblance to the actress from ‘The Prince and the Showgirl’ or ‘With Skirts and Crazy’. Directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oatesis scheduled to launch on the platform on September 23.

In careful black and white, the actress from ‘Daggers in the Back’ appears perfectly characterized, apologetic in front of a dressing table. “Please come. Don’t leave me, ”asks the makeup artist, while Armas, turned into Marilyn, wipes his tears to try to finish putting the eyeliner on her eyes.

The preview shows iconic scenes that Monroe starred in, such as the one in which her white dress rides up in ‘La tentación vive arriba’, while in the background a melancholic version of the emblematic song ‘Diamond’s are a Girl’s Best Friend’ is heard, as well as sees a sequence in which she does the iconic dance of the song, in the tape ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.

The trailer combines careful black and white that evokes the golden age of Hollywood with other color sequences, which leaves the question of how the feature film will be executed, since everything indicates that it will combine both types of photography. ‘Blonde’ chronicles Monroe’s rise, from her origins as Norma Jeane Baker to her establishment as a Hollywood star.

‘Blonde’ also makes history by being the first Netflix production to have the NC-17 rating (its equivalent would be Not recommended for children under 18 years of age), which caused problems in its distribution, because the film contains several scenes explicit sex and violence. Directed by Andrew Dominik, who also signs the script, along with Ana de Armas, the cast is completed by Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.