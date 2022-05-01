Ana de Armas turned 34: this is how she became the darling of Hollywood

Ana de Armas turned 34 this April 30. A day before, the Cuban actress had taken a day off in a coastal area, accompanied by her pets and we want to think that her current partner: Paul Boukadakis.

But this new return to the sun arrives for the artist with many conquests achieved. Among them, her great dream: to be one of the spoiled actresses of Hollywood.

And it is that Ana de Armas has had an exponential rise to stardom. But how has she achieved it? What is the story of this young woman who was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, Havana?

At just 14 years old, the actress began studying at the National School of Art in Cuba. She would later become her first leading character in the film. A rose from France. On the Island, she also acted in the tape Madrigal and in the soap opera the lost eden.

However, the international recognition of Ana de Armas came with the Spanish series The intership. By that time, the 18-year-old had emigrated to Madrid and there she would find an important place for acting.

Ana de Armas sets her sights on Hollywood (or Hollywood on her)

Later, De Armas would look towards other horizons and challenges. Of course, Hollywood was in his sights and, to achieve this, he had to turn the language issue in his favor. Therefore, he moved to New York to practice English.

The doors of Hollywood for Ana de Armas opened with the suspense film Knock, Knockwhere he shares scenes with Keanu Reeves.

Then, moving to Los Angeles through, two fundamental films for his career would appear. blade runner 2049 and the final Knives Out which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and several major magazine covers.

The brilliant career of Ana de Armas in Hollywood would continue with No Time to Die Y deep water with Ben Affleck, which earned him a romance between the two.

Now, at 34 years old, the Cuban actress is excitedly awaiting the premiere of three important films for her career: Blonde, The Gray Man Y ghostedthese last two with Chris Evans.