Ana de Armas visited the grave of Marilyn Monroe. This was the reason

Weapons He confessed that he wanted to ask the icon of the seventies for permission before his interpretation.

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas arrives for the premiere of 'Blonde' during the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 08 September 2022.

”We had a huge card that we all put messages for her on. So, we went to the cemetery and put it on her headstone. In a way, we were asking if we could do the movie. We all feel the great responsibility that it is and we were clear about the part of the story we wanted to tell: that of Norma Jeane, the person behind the character of Marylin Monroe”, commented the actress for AnAnother.

The fact that the whole team left him a letter in his grave caused that, in some supernatural way, the Marilyn Monroe’s body was present at the shoot.

The actress told in the framework of the Venice Film Festival that during the recordings it felt as if the ghost of Marilyn Monroe was present. “RI really think she was very close to us. She was with us.”

Ana was not the only one who felt this strange presence, the director of Blonde, Andrew Dominic supported the statement of the actress ensuring that even things fell off the wall when he didn’t like something on set.

”I was in character for nine weeks, but not between takes, not at lunch. I am Ana. But, emotionally? The weight stayed with me. There was no way to switch off when she got home, because she had to study the next day’s lines. He dreamed that he had long conversations with her. Once we were choosing the color of a vase in which we would put flowers. He thought about her so much that he started sobbing sometimes. She had a terrible feeling, he knew she couldn’t ‘fix it'”undoubtedly one of the most memorable roles of Ana de Armas.

In other interviews, the 36-year-old actress has commented on how Marilyn changed her life.

“It changed my life… I felt full of sadness knowing everything that happened to him, also as a woman, and I did not fight against those feelings, I did not want to protect myself from it”, De Armas commented.

“She was everything I thought, she was everything I dreamed of. She was all she could talk about. She was with me, and it was beautiful” (…) It was a very strong feeling that there was something in the air. And she approved of what we were doing.”