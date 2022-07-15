Ana de Armas wants more roles as a Latina but is clear about what she would never do

Ana de Armas has become one of the most sought-after stars of the Hollywood scene in recent years, and this is demonstrated his next film, ‘Blonde‘, where she plays the legend of Marilyn Monroe.

are many more projects you are currently working on, and the premieres that are pending. In an interview with Elle, where also mentions how he left Los Angeles at the end of their relationship with Ben Affleck, has spoken of his life as an interpreter. You can see the statements that she has also made about his ex in the video above.

Although he is living the peak of his career for now, He also recalled the years in which he left Cubahis native country, to come to Spainwhere he became known with ‘The intership’: “Sometimes I do not feel part of the Cuban artistic communitythen there was in Spain, and neither did I see part of the community, especially because I did more television than movies there.





Ana de Armas and Martiño Rivas in ‘El Internado’ | Antenna 3



“And then I see myself here and I feel like I’m not quite welcome, am I part of the community? I hardly know many people”, she has commented on his membership in Hollywoodan industry that also criticizes, at least in the Los Angeles setting: “It’s not the place for me”.

However, he acknowledges the opportunity that your position in the industry now gives you to make certain identities visible: “I want to do Latin roles. But I don’t want to carry a basket of fruit on my head. That’s my hope show that we are capable of everything if they let us prepare, and above all, if they give us the opportunity”.

“The problem is that sometimes they don’t even give you a chance to sit down with the director to show what you are capable of. It’s tiresome and frustrating“, He has pointed out about the possibilities of being noticed in Hollywood arriving from outside the United States.





Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ | Netflix



And it is something that she can tell, since her beginnings there went through being relegated to roles in which the important thing was her accentand that he spoke Spanish. But not only criticize those representations with whom he has met, he also tells that wants to take an active part in solving itand that he does not rule out touching other sticks of the cinema to achieve it.

For now, mind you the fact that she, an actress with a Cuban accent, will play Marilyn Monroealready shows a lot: “This is definitely changing for the betterbut it’s not the same for everyone, and I can’t tell from my position.”

