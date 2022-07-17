Ana de Armas wears a Louis Vuitton dress

After great film work and prestigious nominations for major awards, the actress Anne of Arms (currently starring in the new Netflix series the gray man with Ryan Rosling) earned an important place in the world of fashion: she is the muse of important luxury brands and designers. Now she surprised with a new look on the cover of the magazine she: a sporty dress Louis Vuitton striped in the colors yellow, navy blue and white.

Ana de Armas is the cover girl of Elle August

Making use of its authentic and natural beauty, Anne of Arms showed a look summer on the cover of the magazine’s August issue Elle Magazine. She shone before the cameras wearing a yellow, white and navy blue striped smock/t-shirt minidress signed by Louis Vuittonone of the most famous fashion brands in the world.

Ana de Armas showed a Louis Vuitton dress in yellow, white and blue. (Photo: Instagram/@ninagarcia).

In another of the images of the production of photos that she made for the magazine, she is shown inside a mobile home wearing a light blue long sleeve jean shirt with underwear on off-white under. completed the look from home with some sneakers also white and stockings type stockings to the tone.

Ana de Armas for Elle magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@ninagarcia).

Ana de Armas in a production of black and white photos

But that was not all: some of the postcards were taken in black and white, in the best vintage style. In one of them, the actress posed for the cameras sitting outside a country house with a luxury maxi poncho Louis Vuitton in legro color with brand logomania to contract throughout the length and width of the entire garment. He completed the bet on country and casual fashion with waterproof calf boots with borcegos style sole.

Ana de Armas, in black and white for Elle Magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@ninagarcia).

another one of the outfits? Sitting on a dock, de Armas showed off with a two-piece swimsuit in total black. The details? The bodice is simple, triangle style. The panties are very tall and vedetina cut, in the best 50’s style.

Ana de Armas in a bikini for Elle Magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@elleusa).

The images quickly went viral on the Instagram platform and collected just over 2,500 “likes” and some comments from social network users.

Ana de Armas posed for Elle Magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@ninagarcia).

