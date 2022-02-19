Ana de Armas wears the ideal white suit for any bride

The Spanish bride with the most beautiful dress with puffed sleeves

Jackie Kennedy and the style of her two wedding dresses

The suits have gone out of their boxes and no longer exist only as sets typical of the looks of working girlbut now they invade all terrains, prevailing both on the asphalt in looser versions and oversized, as in any event. The combo formed by the blazers and the tailored pants create such a harmonious visual image that its staging has become a favorite, even in the presentations that celebrities attend daily.

This has been demonstrated by Ana de Armas, who yesterday attended a press day Estée Lauder, a firm for which she is a global ambassador, dressed in one of the most elegant tailored suits that we have seen so far. The actress opted for an off-white Rosetta Getty leather set that could perfectly be part of one of the most suitable bride options for getting married.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

@ana_d_armasInstagram

The Cuban, assisted by her stylist Samantha McMillen, chose to accompany her satin lingerie top with ato blazer fitted button-up in the middle and collar with peak lapels and flattering pants that lengthen the silhouette. This bottom piece is about mid-rise leather pants that, with a seam at the front, manages to stylize the figure since they also end in an elephant’s foot.

DR/FARFETCH white leather blazer ROSETTA GETTY

FARFETCH €3,640.00

DR/ ROSETTA GETTY Leather pants ROSETTA GETTY

ROSETTA GETTY €2,224.00

To finish decorating her outfit, she also chose the Los Angeles jewelry firm Anita Ko and wore several fine chain necklaces with gold pendants and hoop earrings who finished creating a delicate and sophisticated look.

Ana de Armas attended this press day accompanied by Carolyn Murphy, a model and also an ambassador for the beauty firm Estée Lauder. For this occasion, Murphy chose another flattering white outfit from the British designer’s firm Victoria Beckham, made up of a summery sleeveless satin dress and a blazer White.

@carolynmurphyInstagram

Ana de Armas and Carolyn Murphy show us two stylistic options, but with their choices they demonstrate the infinite possibilities offered by the color white as one of the new shades to keep track of and incorporate into our daily lives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io