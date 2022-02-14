Ana de Armas, what are the best files to recover?

The fame ofCuban actress and model is constantly growing, and soon we will see it in numerous films. Among these, we cite Deep Water and the biopic on Marilyn Monroe Blonde, which will be the first Netflix film for minors. But what are the best films that Ana de Armas has taken part in?

Let’s start with Knock Knock, a 2015 film written and directed by Eli Roth. Remake of the 1977 Death Game film, the film is a thriller starring Keanu Reeves as the successful architect Evan Webber, with the latter having the misfortune to open the door of his villa to two young girls, Genesis (Lorenza Izzo) and Bel, played by our Ana de Armas; the two girls will start a game that soon after will turn into a real nightmare.

So let’s move on to Blade Runner 2049a 2017 film directed by Denise Villeneuve and a follow-up to the famous Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott in 1982. In the film, starring Ryan Gosling who plays Agent K, the actress plays the part of Joi, a programmed holographic artificial intelligence to be the ideal lover.

We then quote “Dinner with Crime – Knives Out“, a 2019 mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson. The critically acclaimed film is made up of an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Langford, Toni Collette, Jaeden Martell and Lakeith Stanfield. For her performance, the Cuban actress was awarded the Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Finally, we conclude with 007 – No Time To Die, released in 2021 after numerous postponements due to a pandemic and which saw Ana de Armas collaborate once again with Daniel Craig. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film closes the cycle of stories starring the British actor and sees Armas in the role of Paloma, CIA agent and Bond-girl of this last chapter of the saga.