Ana de Armas will be presented at the World Premiere of “Blonde”, the Marilyn Monroe biopic

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”. (Netflix)

Blonde is one of the most anticipated dramas of this year. It is focused on the life of Marilyn Monroe and directed by Andrew Dominic. The film, with quite a lot of controversy in the preview, is starring nothing more and nothing less than the Cuban-Spanish actress Anne of Arms (Blade Runner 2049) and is an adaptation of the novel “Blonde” by Joyce Carol Oates that after many twists and turns, finally Netflix will present it at a film festival. The leading lady will attend the debut.

Anne of Arms will be accompanied in the film by Adrian Brody (The pianist), Sarah Paxton (My friend the mermaid), Julianne Nicholson (I Tonya) Y rebecca wisocky (Hello, I’m Doris), who will have relevant roles in the biopic, among others. According to its director, “Blonde is one of the ten best films in history”, he assured before its premiere and with great confidence in the project that has been underway for almost 10 years.

Andrew Dominik, Australian film director. (Reuters)

The sourcebook was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2000, one of five times its author Oates was a finalist for the award. The writer not only sat down to fictionalize all the material and biographies that she had read, she also makes a good counterpoint between the woman and the myth in 700 pages.

Undoubtedly, it is the great bet of Netflix of this year in addition to films of Noah Baumbach, Alejandro G. Inarritu and of Roman Gavras. White Noise of Baumbachwill star Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver Y Jodie Turner-Smithbeing an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don Delillo. then follow Bard“a false chronicle of a handful of truths”, the new film by the Oscar winner Alejandro G. Inarritu that recounts the experiences of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who is going through an existential crisis. And the fourth title on the list is the modern tragedy athenaof Romain Gavrasco-written by the French director with the filmmaker of The Miserables, Ladj Ly.

Ana de Armas, Cuban-Spanish actress. (EFE)

Blondethe film of Netflixwill premiere at the next Venice Film Festival from August 31 to September 10.

