Ana de Armas will compete for the Golden Lion with “Blonde”

Ana de Armas has a pending trip abroad. The Cuban actress will fly to Italy to participate in the Venice International Film Festival. The young woman will compete in this famous contest that takes place between August 31 and September 10.

A native of Santa Cruz del Norte, de Armas will attend the world premiere of Blonde, a film in which she stars as Marylin Monroe, and which describes Norma Jeane Baker, her real name, as one of the greatest celebrities in the history of cinema. The film imagines what could have happened beyond the cameras, emphasizing the traumas and the division between her public image and her private life.

Like the novel on which the film is based, the film relives iconic Monroe moments, including her performance in the 1953 musical. Gentlemen prefer blondes.

According to director Andrew Dominik, “the film focuses on her relationship with herself and with that other person, Marilyn, who is both her armor and her greatest threat.” He also described Ana de Armas’ absolute commitment to the character. She spent almost three hours doing her hair and makeup every morning of the 47 days of filming before arriving on set.

The Efe press agency stressed that De Armas will compete for the Golden Lion award and will have to face other actresses such as Penélope Cruz, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett and Mónica Bellucci.

The presentation of Blonde at the 90th installment of the Venice Film Festival will take place weeks before it is streamed on Netflix on September 28.

At age 14, the Cuban entered the National Theater of Cuba in Havana and graduated four years later. At the age of 16 she made her first film, A rose from France (2006), directed by Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón.

Later came some titles until he moved to Spain, where he continued his film career and began on television. In 2014 she moved to Los Angeles. She then she was in No Time to Die (2021), Knives Out (2019 – where she was nominated for the award Golden Globe by Best actress), War Dogs (2016), hands of stone (2016) and blade runner 2049 (2017), among others.

Talking with netflix-queue on BlondeDe Armas said, “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it truly feels like to not just be Marilyn, but Norma.” Jeane. I thought it was the most daring, unapologetic, feminist version of her story that I had ever seen.”