Ana de Armas will present ‘Blonde’ in San Sebastian as a surprise film at the Festival

Anne of Arms and the film director Andrew Dominic will present this Saturday the surprise film of the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival, Blondea portrait of Marilyn Monroe from the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

The screening of the film, which will take place on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre, will feature the presentation of its protagonist, actress Ana de Armas, and its director, Andrew Dominik, as announced by the Zinemaldia.

Produced by Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner Brad Pitt, Blondewhich has just competed in the official section of the Venice Film Festival, is the latest work by Andrew Dominik, the director of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Ford, Killing them softly Y This Much I Know To Be True. His approach to the figure of Marilyn Monroe, based on the story by Joyce Carol Oates, explores the division between the public and private self of the legendary American actress.

The career of its protagonist, the Cuban-Spanish interpreter Ana de Armas, already contains several iconic roles in films such as blade runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve, 2017), Knives Out (Rian Johnson, 2019), WaspNetwork (Olivier Assayas, 2019, Donostia Award Screening) or No Time To Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga, 2021).