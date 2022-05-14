Ana de Armas with high boots and a miniskirt at the Louis Vuitton fashion show

Anne of Arms is conquering everything: Hollywood, fashion and the front row. The Cuban actress, who played the last bond-girl in No Time To Die, she has a very relaxed style in everyday life, but when it comes to going all out to be the most elegant, the actress leaves the skinny jeansthe biker boots and the hats kept at home. And instead, the dresses with slits suggestive, the tiny dresses roses with applications and, in this case, the mini skirts with waders They take all the limelight.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas grew up between nature and the waves of the Havana sea, but her dream was always clear: to dedicate herself to acting and become a star. In 2014, the Spanish-born actress made the leap to Hollywood, and since then she has managed to make a name for herself recognized internationally. Image Esteé Lauder, Chopard and friend of the house Louis Vuitton. It seems that we have not been the only ones who have noticed her charisma, talent and beauty of her. And it was precisely during the parade of the Louis Vuitton Cruise collection in San Diego that Anne of Arms stood out among all the guests in the front row with the timeless combination that never fails: miniskirt and waders.

How is the miniskirt with high boots of Ana de Armas in the Louis Vuitton fashion show?

The actress traveled to San Diego to witness the maison’s collection. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

In a building with gray walls, with the most beautiful sunset and in front of a fashion show with futuristic touches, Anne of Arms took his place with the rest. To witness the Cruise 2023 trends, the Cuban actress wore an A-line velvet miniskirt for the occasion with high boots, even in spring, above the knee, which never go out of style. Furthermore, she wore a sweatshirt embellished with metal studs and a high neck with the sleeves rolled up, not forgetting her very elegant handbagthe firm’s Twist MM model.

The actress enhanced her beauty with her hair parted down the middle and a perfect make up with Red lips, tanned cheekbones and warm shadows on the eyes. Finishing the whole look with jewelry of gold, stacking several bracelets thin in your hands and combining them with a pair of long earrings.