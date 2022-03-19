Ana de Armas worried if they hated her for Deep Water

The actress Ana de Armas has just released Deep Water with Ben Affleck and while she was filming she thought that her character could be very conflictive.

Anne of Arms is in the best moment of his cinematographic career, since he has starred in a lot of very good films such as blade runner 2049 (2017), daggers in the back (2019) and James Bond: No Time To Die (2021). has now launched deep water and soon we will see her in The Gray Man, Blonde, ghosted and ballerina.

In a recent interview, the director of Deep Water, adrien lynerevealed the concerns of Anne of Arms while they were shooting the movie:

“Well, she said quite often during the shoot, she said: They’re going to hate me! They are going to hate me! And in the end, you know… then? I mean, she has a daughter, she’s fucking around, but that’s the character. She didn’t hurt Glenn Close (after Fatal Attraction).”

You have to remember that adrien lyne he has already shot erotic thrillers like 9 and a half weeks (1986), Fatal Attraction (1987), an indecent proposal (1993) and Unfaithful (2002).

What is the story about?

Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmiththe plot shows us Melinda from Anne of Arms married to Vic from Ben Affleck, but it is not a normal or faithful relationship. Since Vic wants to prevent Melinda from abandoning him and his little daughter, that’s why he is not opposed to his wife having extramarital affairs. But she seems to also enjoy making her husband suffer with her sexual freedom. Everything gets complicated when Vic becomes the main suspect in the disappearance of Melinda’s lovers.

The film is not receiving good reviews from the specialized press and viewers, but it seems that Anne of Arms she can be calm, because her character is not receiving much rejection. Although that may be bad, since it means that the film has not impacted as she thought.

deep water Is available in Hulu and Amazon Prime Videodepending on the country you are in.