Ana de Armas would be Spider-Woman in a new film directed by Olivia Wilde

Editorial: Cinema / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Sony Pictures wants to exploit the rights to Spider-Man to the fullest. If you thought that the El Muerto movie starring Bad Bunny would be the end, you should think again. We say this since new information indicates that the company is going to resume its project of a Spider-Woman tape and has already chosen its protagonist.

According to sources of Forbes (via tomatoes), Sony Pictures wants Ana de Armas to play Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in a new film focused on the superheroine. In case you don’t know, she is a Cuban actress known for her participation in films like blade runner 2049, Knives Out Y No Time to Die.

In case you missed it: Despite failure of Morbius, madam web it is still standing and it will arrive sooner than we expected

That’s not all, since the source also ensures that Rebecca Ferguson will be the villain of Spider-Woman. At the moment it is unknown which character she will play, so it is unknown if we will see an original villain or one based on a character from the comics.

It is worth mentioning that Spider-Woman is a project that Sony Pictures announced in 2020, but it seems that it is barely picking up pace. This production will be directed by Olivia Wilde, a renowned actress who made her debut as a film director with book smarttape of 2019.

Find out: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse it is delayed and you will have to wait more than 1 year to see it

It is worth reminding you that, at the moment, this information is not confirmed. This is why we recommend you take it with a grain of salt and wait for official details. While that happens, tell us, can you imagine Ana de Armas as Spider-Woman? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to the Marvel world. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage related to the world of cinema.

Related Video: News Roundup