Ana de Armas would come to Marvel as Spider-Woman

Ana de Armas is developing a great career in Hollywood and it was not going to be long until she reached the superhero genre.

Sony is working in double gear so that your Universe of Spider-Man Characters get bigger and bigger with tickets like the two movies from Venomwith a third confirmed, the tape of Morbius and new characters on the way: Kraven The Hunter in addition to madam web. The production company has not yet achieved the recognition that the Marvel Cinematic Universelonger-lived and more successful, but that is not why he is going to set aside his ambition.

Now some new information from Forbes points out that the project directed by Olivia Wilde, Spider-Woman, would have found its protagonist. It’s about the actress Anne of Armswho is developing an impressive career in the Hollywood industry with films like Blade Runner 2049, Deep Water and even being “a Bond girl” in the celebrated No Time to Die beside Daniel Craig.

Sony is working on Spider-Woman

They also pointed out the possible villain of the tape: rebecca fergusonwho also has impressive credits starring in movies like Doctor Sleep, Mission Impossible: Fallout Y Dune, among other titles. There are no rumors that highlight who will be the antagonist of Spider-Woman in this entry of the heroine in the movies.

The secret identity of Spider-Woman it is JessicaDrew, a young woman who was treated with an experimental serum based on spider blood that mutated her and gave her powers similar to those creatures’ own abilities. Now she can climb walls as well as having significantly greater strength than a human and even throwing “bioelectric discharges”.

Sony has not been consistent with his Universe of Spider-Man Characters but the production company hopes that its next projects will straighten the course of something that started with a path “little celebrated”. The movies of Venom reached a considerable fandom, however Morbius it was a failure. Indeed Anne of Arms What Spider-Woman It would be a blow that could favor the plans of the brand.