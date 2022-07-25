Ana de Armas’s car in ‘The Invisible Agent’

It is one of the action movies most anticipated of the year. On July 15, only a few (in a selection of theaters around the world) were able to enjoy the preview, but the wait for the rest is over: ‘The invisible agent’ premieres on Netflix this Friday.

The film, directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, stars such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick Regé-Jean Page and Wagner Moura, among others. But there are also four-wheel stars, because Audi is the official mark of the film.

Audi, the official brand

will be four Audi models that will appear in the film. One of them is the Audi RS e-tron GT, driven by Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling). Another is the Audi Q4 Sportback etron, with agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) at the wheel. She also appears in a chase with the Audi RS 7 Sportback. Finally, Avil San (Dhanush) drives the Audi R8 Coupé in another sequence.

“This collaboration made us feel the action and the adrenaline. Just like the Russo brothers, at Audi we take advantage of technology to create something never seen or experienced before. It has been exciting to work closely with Netflix and be partners on this film production,” he says. Henrik Wenders, brand manager of AUDI AG.

beyond a movie

After the premiere on Netflix, Audi will present a short film in which the story behind the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. And, specifically, how agent Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas, met her electric car. The collaboration between Audi and Netflix will be available in almost 30 countries, with global premieres including Audi’s all-electric fleet presence.