Ana de Armas’s heritage is revealed and how much she charged for her films

Anne of Arms is going through the best moment of his career after the premiere of Blondethe Netflix movie in which she brings to life the iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. This audiovisual project has put the Cuban actress in the spotlight and there are many who wonder how much money she has earned throughout her career. A question answered in the magazine cosmopolitanwhere they collect how much their assets would be.

Recent years have been full of recordings and premieres for Ana de Armas and some of the latest films in which the 34-year-old actress has appeared are deep water (Deep water), no time to die (No time to die) The Gray Man (Grey man) or Blonde (Blonde). But how much has he charged for them?

for the film deep waterin which he shares a screen with his ex Ben AffleckThey estimate that he would have received 700 thousand dollars. Ten times more than what she charged for her role in no time to diein which they would have paid him 70 thousand dollars.

for his role in the gray man, also from Netflix, the Cuban would have taken 400 thousand dollars. But without a doubt, the film for which she would have received the most money is Blonde. Although the exact number is not known, it is speculated that she could have charged a seven-figure number for the performance, considering that she is the protagonist.

This production is giving Ana de Armas a lot of joy beyond economics, and she is being highly praised for her performance despite the controversy that the film has sparked. In fact, many They expect her to be nominated for an Oscar for her role as Marilyn Monroe.

The portal Celebrity Net Worth, which is dedicated to calculating the wealth of celebrities, estimates that his would be 6 million dollars. A whole fortune that he would have amassed since his youth, when he began to dedicate himself to the world of acting.

