Ana de Armas’s jeans in trend to stylize the figure

Anne of Arms (34) is in the prime of her career with her brand new performance as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” about to premiere on Netflix. She looks radiant and the paparazzi do not stop portraying her at all times.

Fashionista and with a casual style that stands out among Hollywood celebrities, the actress of Cuban origin is known for her fanaticism for jeans. This piece is the key piece of all her informal outfits, but full of style.

We analyze it because the star knows perfectly how to take advantage of a jean to stylize the figure and look fabulous with very little.

Anne of Arms Combine this stylish and flattering jean with schoolgirl flats for a super trendy casual look.

The jeans of Anne of Arms What do you want to add to your wardrobe?

Among all the models jeans that we have seen Anne of Arms while she is captured by the cameras that usually follow her while she walks her dog, a Maltese named Elvis, there is a particular model that stylizes in every detail due to its cut and design.

Ideal to combine with crop tops or colorful or neutral cotton t-shirts at the waist, these jeans They provide style, trend and refine the figure. First of all because they are high-waisted. This elongates the torso, marks the waist and beyond the finish, it imposes itself as the fashionable jean shot.

Anne of Arms wear these jeans that are no longer so slim, but rather lean more towards a mom jean-style silhouette, without being too baggy for your curves to get lost.

This style of jean became popular two years ago and the actress adopted them in a cropped key to further stylize the silhouette. This model, in addition to being looser at the hips, is comfortable and leaves the ankle exposed. Anne of ArmsShe even rolls them up slightly to give the look a boyfriend and casual touch.

As for the buttocks of this type of jeans They are perfect if you choose a model that is not too wide: the effect of the high waist always lengthens that area of ​​the body and harmonizes with the rest of the figure.

result jeans perfect for spring or summer and Anne of Arms choose to combine them with trends like the tie-dye print in the same shade of blue jean. Queen of the comfy and casual style, the jean is a favorite that allows you to feel stylish, on trend and also show off your figure by applying all the tips that we share.

and you have some jeans like this one that combines with the different fashion items on top? Don’t wait to incorporate some jeans such as Anne of Arms to your closet!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.