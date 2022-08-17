Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival

The long-awaited film starring the Cuban Ana de Armas and dedicated to Marilyn Monroe, Blondewill finally be released worldwide in the next edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

The 79th Mostra, as the event is known, will be held between August 31 and September 10 at the Lido, the Venetian island where it was founded 90 years ago. The films in competition and the famous guests who will be at the event were announced on Tuesday, reported EFE.

The presentation of Blonde on the Italian date will be just weeks before Netflix premieres it, after more than a year of doubts, controversy and much uncertainty. On September 23, the film, which should have been released in 2021, will be on that platform. streaming.

Blonde is a portrait of the life of the actress and singer that tells how Norma Jeane Baker, daughter of a single mother and victim of abuse, became the most persecuted celebrity in the world. The film imagines what could have happened beyond the spotlight, investigating the traumas and the division between the public image and the private sphere of the star.

“The film focuses on the relationship with herself and with that other person, Marilyn, who is both her armor and her greatest threat,” said Andrew Dominik, the director, in the film’s production notes, in which he also described Ana de Armas’ absolute commitment to the character.

“She spent between two and a half and three hours doing her hair and makeup every morning of the 47 days of filming before arriving on set to work on a series of emotionally wrenching scenes,” said the director.

Like the novel on which it is based, by the American writer Joyce Carol Oates, the film recreates iconic moments from Monroe’s life and careersuch as his performance in the 1953 Howard Hawks musical Gentlemen prefer blondesbut he also takes “dramatic licenses” with his life and the characters around him.

Netflix has already announced that, due to the explicit sex scenes in the film, this will be the first on that platform to have an NC-17 rating (suitable for ages 17 and up).

In addition to BlondeAmong the candidates for the Golden Lion award in Venice will be films with stars such as Penélope Cruz, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett, Isabelle Huppert or Mónica Bellucci, as well as actors Timothée Challamet, Hugh Jackman, Harry Styles and Adam Driver, according to EFE.

Ana de Armas has made a meteoric career in Hollywood after leaving Cuba heading to Spain, where he worked in television dramas.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens”declared the Cuban actress. “I wanted the world to experience what it really feels like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that she was the most daring, unapologetic, feminist version of her story,” she said.

“The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”