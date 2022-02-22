Ana de Hernández: “We are experiencing difficult times”

The former first lady of the Republic, Ana García de Hernández, spoke about the extradition case of her husband, Juan Orlando Hernández, thanking the people who have supported the former president and making known the difficult situation in these moments.

“As a family we have been experiencing difficult times that we do not wish on anyone,” the former public official began by saying in the statement.

In the statement he took the opportunity to “thank the nationalist bases and the thousands of Hondurans who have helped sustain them in the midst of the storm, which comforts and encourages us.”

He then made a call on behalf of former President Juan Orlando Hernández and his family. “We thank you for the affection you show us with your presence outside the Supreme Court of Justice and with the prayer days at the national level,” said Ana García.

God is our main strength and in Him we trust that He will do justice!

The former president is accused by the United States of three charges related to drug trafficking and arms trafficking to that country.

On Tuesday he was captured by the National Police together with members of the DEA, while yesterday he was sentenced to provisional detention in the Directorate of Special Forces known as Los Cobras until a new hearing on March 16.