Ana de la Reguera and Alfonso Herrera pose together for the first time, after rumors of romance

Alfonso Herrera and Ana de la Reguera were caught together for the first time in Seville, Spain, months after the actress was singled out by the magazine TV Notes as the third in discord in the relationship of the former RBD with his wife.

It was the chef Belén Pascual from the Blanca Paloma restaurant, who through her Twitter account shared a photo of the actors together, “Great people. It has been a pleasure meeting you. See you in Mexico, “she wrote at the bottom of the publication.

Through his Instagram account, Ana de la Reguera shared with her followers some postcards from her trip to Spain. While Herrera has preferred to keep a low profile in networks, posting only content related to your work.

Ana de la Reguera and Alfonso Herrera together in Seville

Photo: Twitter

According to the aforementioned entertainment magazine, Ana and Alfonso Herrera met during the filming of the tape “Que viva México” in September of last year. The story of their characters crossed the screen and there was chemistry between them.

According to the media, the actor shares his CDMX house with La Reguera, where he lived with his ex-wife and their two children. And it is that last April both published a photo on their social networks in which they revealed their romance, Well, both shared a series of images in which you can see a terrace with a gray floor, a large glass door and a cozy blue hammock, with which they showed that they were in the same place.

Ana de la Reguera shared details of her trip to Europe

Photo: Instagram

Alfonso Herrera in December of last year announced through a statement the end of his relationship with his wife and mother of his two children, Diana Vázquez, without giving more details about it.

