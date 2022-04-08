Ana de la Reguera. hollywood movies

Ana de la Reguera was born on April 8, 1977 in Veracruz, Mexico, beginning his acting career in 1996 when he made his debut in the telenovela “Blue” until she became established as an actress in the world of cinema.

Nevertheless, her ambition took her to the international Hollywood industry where after several years of playing minor roles, finally, Ana de la Reguera managed to shine as a protagonist in recent films by famous directors such as Zack Snyder.

The Purge Forever (2021)

“the purge forever“, represents the second Hollywood film where Ana de la Reguera has a leading role next to the actor Tenoch Huerta. The film directed by Everardo Gout gives us another story of the horror and action saga of The Purge.

Army of the Dead (2021)

The movie “Army of the Dead” became the first big project for Ana de la Reguera by getting one of the leading roles. The story directed by Zack Snyder and produced by Netflixled the Mexican actress to be in the great Hollywood spectacular after many years of work.

Everything, Everything (2017)

Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera adds a variety of film genres to her resume, such as in this teen drama movie based on a novel. “everything, everything” becomes the film that brought Ana de la Reguera back to Hollywood after a long hiatus.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The first science fiction movie of Ana de la Reguera was alongside Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde Y Sam Rockwellwhere the Mexican actress had a small participation on screen with a luxury cast.

The story begins in 1873, in the Old West, where settlers and natives are engaged in a savage battle for control of the land. However, everything changes with the arrival of beings from another planet.

Two Useless on Patrol (2010)

The second film where Ana de la Reguera participated in Hollywood was in an american sitcom alongside great acting figures in the action genre such as Bruce Willis, in addition to participating with other well-known actors such as Adam Brody, Michelle Trachtenberg and Tracy Morgan.

Free Nacho (2006)

The first step for actress Ana de la Reguera in Hollywood it was the movie offree nacho”. Sharing the screen with actor and comedian Jack Black, the actress of Veracruz origin stole the gaze of thousands of spectators who saw her succeed on the big screen.

