Ana G. Méndez University announces administrative recess and virtual classes – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

By passage of storm Fiona.





The president of the Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM), José F. Méndez Méndez, decreed an administrative recess starting at 12:00 noon tomorrow, Friday, due to the passage of tropical storm Fiona.

He also reported that the classes on Friday the 16th, which meet from 12:00 noon and on Saturday, September 17, will be offered remotely.

“It is important that students and teachers stay in direct communication through Blackboard to identify any additional material or instruction during this emergency period,” Méndez Méndez said in written statements.

The president urged the university community to stay safe by following the recommendations of the agencies that are actively working during this emergency situation. He also pointed out that they will update any information, as necessary, through email newsletters, text messages and the institution’s social networks.

Similarly, the Carlos Albizu University activated its emergency plan and decreed an academic and administrative recess starting at 1:30 p.m.

This recess applies to the San Juan Campus and the University Center of Mayagüez, the Albizu Clinics, the Casa Albizu Program and the Central Administration Offices.

“All staff and the student community of Albizu University are instructed to cease face-to-face and remote work as of 1:30 pm this Friday, and to take all security measures to safeguard their well-being and safety in the face of this threat. cyclonic,” said Dr. Nelson Soto, President of the University.

The resumption of administrative and academic work will be reported once the emergency is over and the corresponding operational evaluation is made. Those members of the university community who need information about the operations can contact the following numbers: 787-993-3890 (university community) or 787-993-3895 (employees).

Cancellations rain

Given the passage of storm Fiona through Puerto Rico this weekend, event cancellations increase.

One of them is the concert ”Amores de siempre”, by Yolandita Monje, which will be held this Saturday, September 17, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in the T-Mobile District.

The new date will be September 24, announced its producer, Rafo Muñiz.

“To the public that had already bought their tickets, they will be honored and valid for the new date,” explained the producer.

Initially, the House of Representatives announced the cancellation of the Total Session that would take place this Friday in the municipality of Mayagüez and that sought to bring the services of the legislature directly to the people, promoting dialogue meetings to learn about the real needs of the citizenship

“At a time when the country is on alert due to the proximity of this atmospheric event, our duty is to safeguard the safety of our people and guarantee that all representatives can collaborate with the municipalities they represent in all plans to deal with this emergency,” expressed the president of the Chamber, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez.

The new date for this activity will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Arturo Somohano Foundation postponed the performances of the musical On Your Feet! of this weekend. The performances scheduled for September 17 and 18 have been postponed until Saturday, September 25 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, September 26 at 3:00 pm.

Other cancellations caused by Storm Fiona are:

– The Leaders Summit convened by the Office of Socioeconomic and Community Development (ODSEC) that was convened for this coming Saturday, September 17, was postponed. As indicated in written statements, October 22 is the new date for this event.

“The Summit has not been cancelled, we have only postponed the date so that all the leaders who had already confirmed their attendance stay safe in their homes and attend to any situation that develops in their community due to the rains that are expected throughout the weekend”, said Thais Reyes Serrano, director of the agency.

– Scuba Dogs Society, official coordinator in Puerto Rico of the International Coastal Cleanup, reports that due to the effects of Storm Fiona passing through the Puerto Rico area, the event was rescheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 at same time, from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon. People who cannot attend the cleanup on this new date must inform their Captain or Coast Captain by email as soon as possible.

– The Puerto Rico Baseball Federation postponed the games of the Superior Women’s and Double A Junior tournaments scheduled for this weekend and the University Athletic League canceled the Short Pool Swimming qualifier that was scheduled for this Saturday at the Natatorio de San Juan.

On the other hand, the producer Paco López expressed on social networks that the Myke Towers concert scheduled for this weekend at the Puerto Rico Coliseum is still on for Friday and depending on the weather conditions, it will be decided on the shows of the Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, the mass convened by Bishop Rafael Morales for Queen Elizabeth II continues for tomorrow Friday at 6:00 pm in the Episcopal Cathedral, which is located on Avenida Ponce De León, Canals corner on Pda 20 in Santurce.