Ana Gabriel airs her wedding plans with Kate del Castillo

February 22, 2022 5:53 p.m.

Ana Gabriel is once again on everyone’s lips, because despite the rumors that have always surrounded her sexual orientation, of which she has limited herself to revealing details, recently the singer made public his love for Kate del Castillo and even shared their wedding plans.

In 2016 the artist was questioned about whether she was a lesbian because she had never been seen with a man, so she decided to point out that they were always asked the same thing and he limited himself to answering that she had many partners.

“You haven’t seen me with a woman either, and do you know why? because I have many and I am very faithful and I have to be faithful to all of them“, he replied forcefully.

He declares his love to Kate del Castillo

During a recent presentation in Inglewood, California, Ana Gabriel took a moment to acknowledge Kate del Castillo’s presence in the audience, who applauded between applause and shouts to the beautiful Mexican actress.

For her part, the singer declared her love for him and aired the wedding and future plans she has next to Kate. “I’m almost about to ask her to marry me to get me out of work”commented.

The actress simply limited herself to sending her a hug signal and sending her a kiss, but not before say “I love you” to the famous interpreter of ‘Solo Amigos’.