Ana Gabriel apologizes for not knowing Yailin

the mexican singer Ana Gabriel had to go out to clarify the ‘rebulú’ that has been armed on social networks after the interpreter of “Amor” said in a live broadcast that she did not know yailin the most Viral to a follower’s question.

At the same time, she praised the Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G, who had invited her to record a song and who, due to differences in the agenda of both, could not do it.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram profile, the lady of the song with 45 years of experience, expressed: “First, I pay my respects to yailinto whom I told that I knew him and it was true, then yes because I started to investigate who it is.

And he continued: “Also to her family who must have felt sadness because of my comment but it is the truth that I did not know her.”

Third, he apologized to the exponent’s followers and fourth to RD. “I want to pay my respects to a country that loves me, that I love and that is the Dominican Republic.”

The ranchera music artist ended by wishing Jorgina Guillermo (yailin), the wife of Puerto Rican ragpicker Emmanuel Gazmey (Anuel) “the best of life”, as well as many blessings and “may your career be a success”.

“Come to RD, we want to see you. You don’t have to apologize, nothing happens”, “The humility and respect that we see in the video only shows what a great human being he is”, “It is that you are so correct love”, were part of the supporting comments.

At 66 years old and with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Gabriel she was praised for her humility and respect. In fact, many commented that she had no need to make such a public statement.

It is recalled that during the aforementioned live broadcast, the urban Creole herself appeared connected. The interpreter of “Chivirika” replied “I love you”.