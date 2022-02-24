Ana Gabriel surprises her audience by “asking for marriage” to Kate del Castillo in full concert – Prensa Libre

The renowned Mexican singer performed last Sunday, February 20, in the United States as part of her tour for the love of you and viewers captured the exact moment in which Ana Gabriel praised the protagonist of The Queen of the South.

Ana Gabriel caused a furor among her fans after confess your love to Kate del Castillo during a concert held in Los Angeles, California.

The interpreter of who like you performed before thousands of people in the arena The Forum and immediately placed Kate del Castillo, who was in the front row ready to enjoy the singer’s greatest hits.

Ana Gabriel asked the public to receive the 49-year-old actress with a loud applause and later He dedicated a few words that surprised everyone present.

“He is going to leave soon, he has some projects that really I’m almost about to ask her to marry me to get me out of work. Damn, I don’t want to anymore. I want to come and enjoy the whole thing. I love you, thanks for coming,” said the singer.

Kate del Castillo responded to the compliments of the legendary performer with a sign of a hug and a warm “love you”a situation that made the audience in Los Angeles smile.

This show of affection between the two artists made their followers get excited and remember the moment with great emotion and affection.

The videos that documented the emotional moment They quickly went viral on social media. and received thousands of positive comments highlighting lhe beautiful friendship that exists between Ana Gabriel and Kate del Castillo.

ana gabriel x kate del castillo being girlfriends in front of 18 thousand people, I love them pic.twitter.com/63stcl1d5M — ً (@joyshuerta) February 21, 2022

“I fell in love”, “If Ana does not marry her, I will marry her”, “They make a beautiful couple”, “What a beautiful friendship the two have” and “Let them get married, they make a beautiful couple”, were some of the comments of his followers.

After her concert in Los Angeles, Ana Gabriel will continue her tour and will perform in cities such as Dallas, New York, Miami, Houston, Seattle, San Antonio and El Paso.