Ana Gabriel’s harsh comment on Yailin La Más Viral

Photo of James James36 mins ago
The 66-year-old Mexican singer-songwriter, Ana Gabriel, is one of the most prestigious Latin American artists. Even a few days ago Yailin The Most Viral posted a clip on his networks in which he sang a piece of the song ‘I don’t understand’, and made public the admiration he has for “La Diva de América”.

Recently, Ana Gabriel He made a live broadcast through his Instagram account where he has almost a million followers. There, she lamented for not having been able to do a collaboration with Carol G: “By this means I want to thank the most recent invitation, and that I could not be because I had a very close commitment, it is to Karol G, who invited me to sing with her”.

