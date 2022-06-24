Ana Gabriel’s harsh comment on Yailin La Más Viral

The 66-year-old Mexican singer-songwriter, Ana Gabriel, is one of the most prestigious Latin American artists. Even a few days ago Yailin The Most Viral posted a clip on his networks in which he sang a piece of the song ‘I don’t understand’, and made public the admiration he has for “La Diva de América”.

Recently, Ana Gabriel He made a live broadcast through his Instagram account where he has almost a million followers. There, she lamented for not having been able to do a collaboration with Carol G: “By this means I want to thank the most recent invitation, and that I could not be because I had a very close commitment, it is to Karol G, who invited me to sing with her”.

Related news

Ana Gabriel She added: “I am so busy and she is in such a hurry to deliver her project that well no, I cannot be recording, so from this video I send her a hug, all the luck in the world, she already has it, right? Nothing, thank you infinitely for your invitation.

One of the Instagram Live followers asked him “When are you going to record with yailin?”, the current wife of Anuel AA. Without wanting to offend, the Mexican replied: “I don’t know who he is yailin”. The Latin artist left more than one speechless with this reaction, since they assure that the Dominican was present in the broadcast.

So far, Anuel’s wife has not commented on the matter, but it has surely hurt her not to have been recognized by her Mexican idol. Undoubtedly, this is due to her wide age difference: Ana is 66 and yailin only 21 years old. America’s Diva finally made a video apologizing and “paying her respects” to her.