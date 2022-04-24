Ana García confirms that the US did not renew her visa and suspended her family’s
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
The former first lady of Honduras, Anna Garciaspoke in the last hours regarding the situation that her husband, former president Juan Orlando Hernández, is going through, who remains confined in the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center after appearing yesterday Friday before a judge, who read him the charges against him for cocaine trafficking and use of weapons.
“Everything they have said against Juan Orlando is completely false, it is part of the stories they have built, but that will be distorted in court, it will be proven that it is only the word of criminals who have two purposes: to achieve a reduction in sentence and take revenge”, declared Ana García during a short interview with the international network Telemundo.
“I want to express once again that as a family we love Juan Orlando, that we miss him at home and that we are waiting for him to return,” he stressed. When asked if she fears that “Tony” Hernández (brother of the former president) testifies against his wife, as one of the defense attorneys recently predicted, she preferred not to comment on the matter.
When asked about her immigration status regarding her possible presence at her husband’s trial in New York, García de Hernández revealed that “there have already been certain repercussions on our family and particularly towards us, since they suspended the visa and in my case the non-renewal (it had expired)”.
As it was known, the defense of the former president would be requesting soon a humanitarian visa so that the immediate family can be present in the judicial process of Hernández Alvarado; however, nothing guarantees that it will be provided by the United States.
Last February 7ththe United States revealed that it included the former Honduran president in the list of “corrupt and anti-democratic actors”, which makes him ineligible for visas and admission to US territory.
“The United States is promoting transparency and accountability in Central America by making public the visa restrictions against the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, due to corrupt acts. No one is above the law,” the head of US diplomacy tweeted at the time. Anthony Blinkenannouncing the decision.
Inclusion on the list “generally makes listed individuals ineligible for visas and admission to the United States,” Blinken said in a statement.
In a statement, Blinken cited reports that Hernandez “has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating corruption and drug trafficking practices, and by using the proceeds of illicit activities to facilitate political campaigns.”
The State Department included Hernández on the List of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors as of July 1, 2021, but it was not until February that the measure was declassified.
first hearing
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández will remain in detention at least until the next scheduled hearing on May 10.
Dressed in the same blue jacket that he wore when leaving Tegucigalpa on Thursday and a light blue shirt, the former president participated in the hearing by videoconference due to covid-19 from a room with white walls.
Judge Stewart D. Aaron read him his rights as well as the charges brought against him by US justice: cocaine trafficking and two charges related to the use or possession of firearms. When asked through an interpreter if he understood them, he limited himself to affirming: “yes, your honor.”
If the jury that is constituted when his trial begins finds him guilty, the former Honduran president who handed over power on January 27, after eight years in office, faces the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
The US justice presented the devastating accusations against Hernández the day before, who according to his lawyer prefers for the moment to remain in the White Plains prison in New York, where he arrived after being extradited from Tegucigalpa.
“Hernández is accused of participating in a corrupt and violent drug trafficking scheme to facilitate the importation of cocaine into the United States between 2004 and 2022,” Justice Minister Merrick Garland said Thursday.
Hernández, 53, is accused of helping to introduce 500 tons of cocaine into the United States between 2004 and 2022.
The United States prosecutor’s office accuses him of receiving “millions of dollars” from drug cartels, including a million dollars from capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in the United States, and of creating a “narco-state” during his presidency (2014-2022).
According to the indictment, the drug money served him to “enrich himself, finance his political campaign and commit electoral fraud” in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.
“I am innocent and I am being unfairly subjected to a process,” Hernández said in a video released in Tegugigalpa hours before boarding the DEA plane that took him to the United States on Thursday.
It is unknown if Juan Orlando Hernández, who came to boast of Washington’s praise for his government’s work in drug seizures and the fight against organized crime, could reach an agreement with the prosecution to see his sentence reduced.