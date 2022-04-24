Ana García confirms that the US did not renew her visa and suspended her family’s

The former first lady of Honduras, Anna Garciaspoke in the last hours regarding the situation that her husband, former president Juan Orlando Hernández, is going through, who remains confined in the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center after appearing yesterday Friday before a judge, who read him the charges against him for cocaine trafficking and use of weapons.

“Everything they have said against Juan Orlando is completely false, it is part of the stories they have built, but that will be distorted in court, it will be proven that it is only the word of criminals who have two purposes: to achieve a reduction in sentence and take revenge”, declared Ana García during a short interview with the international network Telemundo.

“I want to express once again that as a family we love Juan Orlando, that we miss him at home and that we are waiting for him to return,” he stressed. When asked if she fears that “Tony” Hernández (brother of the former president) testifies against his wife, as one of the defense attorneys recently predicted, she preferred not to comment on the matter.

When asked about her immigration status regarding her possible presence at her husband’s trial in New York, García de Hernández revealed that “there have already been certain repercussions on our family and particularly towards us, since they suspended the visa and in my case the non-renewal (it had expired)”.

As it was known, the defense of the former president would be requesting soon a humanitarian visa so that the immediate family can be present in the judicial process of Hernández Alvarado; however, nothing guarantees that it will be provided by the United States.

Last February 7ththe United States revealed that it included the former Honduran president in the list of “corrupt and anti-democratic actors”, which makes him ineligible for visas and admission to US territory.

“The United States is promoting transparency and accountability in Central America by making public the visa restrictions against the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, due to corrupt acts. No one is above the law,” the head of US diplomacy tweeted at the time. Anthony Blinkenannouncing the decision.

Inclusion on the list “generally makes listed individuals ineligible for visas and admission to the United States,” Blinken said in a statement.

In a statement, Blinken cited reports that Hernandez “has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating corruption and drug trafficking practices, and by using the proceeds of illicit activities to facilitate political campaigns.”

The State Department included Hernández on the List of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors as of July 1, 2021, but it was not until February that the measure was declassified.