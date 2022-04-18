Ana García dedicates a meaningful message to JOH days after his extradition

This week the former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, will be extradited to the United States

The former first lady, Ana García de Hernández, dedicated a message to her husband, the former president, John Orlando Hernandezrequested in extradition by USAfor crimes related to drugs and arms trafficking.

García posted on Twitter a text along with a photograph of the Ex leader and she kissing, where she wanted to express how much she loves and misses him.

“Juan Orlando those accusations are false, I believe in your innocence, day and night we are praying, there are thousands of Hondurans who have joined us with their prayers and shows of solidarity. I love you and we miss you at home,” he wrote in the tweet in which the user tagged Twitter of the former president.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has been held since February 15 at the facilities of the National Directorate of Special Forces (DNF), known as Cobras, in Tegucigalpa.

The US authorities accuse the former president of the alleged crimes of illicit association, organized crime, drug and arms trafficking.

The former president received 4,655,000 dollars (about 111,960,000 lempiras) in profits from the drug traffickingaccording to the indictment of the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The security authorities of the Honduran territory reported that, between Wednesday, April 20 and Friday, April 22, the extradition of Hernandez toward USA.