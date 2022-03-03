Ana Gómez: “It is impossible to believe that the world will improve if there is no progress in women’s rights”

Ana Gómez condemned the probable sexist murder this morning in Maqueda, which adds up to the first of sexist violence so far this year in Castilla-La Mancha, as well as the one that also occurred today in Pozuelo de Alarcón, in Madrid.

The Vice President of Education, Culture, Equality and Social Welfare participated in the closing of the conference “I am a Woman” together with the Minister of Equality and spokesperson for the regional government and the mayor of Toledo.

The Vice President of Education, Culture, Equality and Social Welfare, Ana Gómez, defended this morning that “it is impossible to believe that the world will improve if we do not advance women’s rights” during her speech at the closing ceremony of the V Conference ” Soy Mujer” organized by the digital newspaper encastillalamancha.es.

Ana Gómez made these statements in the forum aimed at students at the University of Castilla-La Mancha and in which she reaffirmed the idea that “everyone, developed and less developed countries, have to make a better world with the effective implementation of women’s rights, in all areas and with equal quality in treatment, rights and opportunities.

The University Campus of the Weapons Factory of Toledo hosted this conference, which has had the participation of the Government of the Provincial Council of Toledo, committed to equality and the eradication of violence against women with the application in the province of Toledo, from the year 2016, of the Gender Equality Strategy, a pioneer in Castilla-La Mancha, which is now in its second edition.

The vice president shared the closing of the day with the Minister of Equality and spokesperson for the regional government, Blanca Fernández, and the mayor of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, who agreed on the need to educate in values ​​of equality and opportunities to end discrimination against women and sexist violence.

Also taking part in the closing ceremony were the vice-rector for Coordination, Promotion and Communication of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), Leonor Gallardo, and the director of encastillalamancha.es, Mar G. Illán.

Ana Gómez pointed out in her speech the importance of giving visibility to women, “because we represent 50 percent of the machinery of humanity, being postponed throughout history to be invisible, despite having been decisive in progress and overall development”.

“We are in the 21st century – indicated the vice president – and we still suffer from discriminatory aspects such as glass ceilings or wage gaps, in addition to suffering a higher rate of unemployment”.

For all these reasons, she demanded “that the other 50 percent of humanity, that of men, assume their co-responsibility, because no one can demand twice as much effort from women to make us equal to men.”

And that is why it demanded that “it is essential that women’s capacities be valued to achieve a more egalitarian society, so we cannot give up continuing the fight so that future generations achieve the objectives for which we are already fighting, and that it must count on all the wills”.

More than 200 students from various faculties have participated in the conference, who have listened to the professional and life stories of women with whom they have been able to analyze the values ​​of equality in the new generations thanks to the round table “Word of a woman” and the subsequent colloquium with the students present at the event.

The vice president of the Provincial Council wanted to highlight the importance of the initiative of the digital newspaper encastillalamancha.es and its director, Mar G. Illán, with the fifth edition of an essential conference this March, in which the International Women’s Day, to help improve the values ​​of gender equality and against violence against women among youth.

Ana Gómez highlighted the opportunity of meetings like these to show, in the testimonies of different women, that they can carry out any task and combat gender bias in the performance of their professional tasks or in the daily life of a society that is increasingly aware of equality between men and women, despite the fact that there is still a long way to go.

And he was grateful for the indispensable participation of the professors of the Regional University, who have collaborated so that this conference once again becomes a benchmark in the city and in the province of Toledo, in which the Government of the Provincial Council of Toledo, the Regional Government , the City Council of Toledo, the University of Castilla-La Mancha and the Women’s Institute of Castilla-La Mancha.

Conviction of possible sexist murder in Maqueda

The vice president of the Toledo Provincial Council joined the sentences for the probable first sexist murder this year in Castilla-La Mancha, which occurred this morning in Maqueda, as well as the murder of another woman in Pozuelo de Alarcón, assuring that these events “have come to tarnish a day to make visible and claim the rights of women”.

He added that “gender inequality, in this case, has caused a feeling of possession over a woman, which a man has taken to the extreme, to the point that he can take away the best thing we have, which is life.”

“The Provincial Council -he finished- condemns this sexist crime and also adds to the pain of the possible other victim in Pozuelo de Alarcón, lamenting the two crimes that occurred today in our nation.”