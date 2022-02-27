Ana Layevska devastated by Russia’s attack on Ukraine

The renowned actress Ana Layevska is devastated by the conflict in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia.

In his Instagram account he recently published a heartfelt message with a series of Photographs of his childhood in his native country.

“I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends live.

I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart”, wrote the actress of The game of life.

In another message, the famous asked for peace and admitted that it is difficult for her to assimilate everything that is happening.

“It’s hard for me… it hurts a lot. The world hurts… I pray for Peace. #peace #pray”.

Ana Layevska is Ukrainian, but has developed her artistic career in Mexico.

Her family arrived in Mexico when she was nine years old, since then, she has been linked to the artistic environment.

Like her parents, she professes Orthodox Christianity. She knows how to play the violin, the guitar and the piano, and she speaks three languages: English, Spanish and Russian.

After a while in Mexico began studying acting career at the Artistic Education Center of Televisahis first role was in the telenovela Will we ever have wings (1997) playing a Russian violinist.

The following year he participated in Lovely (1998) and Gypsy Love (1999). In 2000 she had the opportunity to join the cast of First love… A Thousand Per Hourin which he shared credits with Anahí and Kuno Becker.