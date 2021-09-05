Ana Lily Amirpour in Venice 2021 with the film Mona Lisa and the blood moon

“On its own, it is an international festival: Iranian family, born in England, raised and graduated in the United States. Ana Lily Amirpour, 40, appeared out of nowhere at the 2014 Sundance Festival with A girl walks home alone at night, funded with crowfounding by 290 investors for $ 56,903, enough for 24 days of filming. Defined as “the first vampiric spaghetti western on the skateboard”, he unleashed the hunt for possible inspirations: “The new Tarantino”? “The next Jarmusch?”. Two years later, The bad batch, “Love story of post-apocalyptic cannibals in the landfill”, Special Jury Prize in Venice.

And now Mona Lisa and the blood moon, more fantasy than horror, with a wink to superheroines: a girl with uncommon powers escapes from the New Orleans asylum and tries to turn the humid, neon, music-bombed nights of New Orleans (there are the Korean Jeon Jong-seo and Kate Hudson). As usual, the dialogue is reduced to a minimum, because the director, who has a deafness of 30%, has always favored the image, a symbol of laconicity.

As a good pop filmmaker, her next engagements will broaden the shot (an episode of the horror anthology Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities for Netflix and the feminist remake of Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge, Sylvester Stallone’s successful mountaineering adventure almost twenty years ago). He explains: “Everything I know I learned in the making of video Thriller by Michael Jackson that I have watched a thousand times. He taught me to be American, with Madonna, James Dean, David Lynch and Bruce Lee ». Any infiltrators? «The Bee Gees, Sergio Leone and Sophia Loren…».

