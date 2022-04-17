Ana María Cameno: who is the Queen of coca in Spain – Europe – International

They call her the ‘Queen of Coca’ in Spain. And it is not for less: she is the woman who has come to accumulate more power in drug trafficking in that country. She now sits on the bench and she risks ending her life in jail.

The Spanish National Court advances a trial against Ana María Cameno for an operation to allegedly sell 100 kilos of coca in 2014 for around fifteen million euros. The Prosecutor’s Office requests 25 years in prison, in addition to fines that exceed one million euros. He is accused of alleged crimes against public health, money laundering and illegal possession of weapons.

After having been postponed three times for different reasons, Cameno did not let go of a pledge at the start of the hearing, which started on March 29. He tells the journalists that he is not going to testify and reiterates it before the magistrates.

And even more: she manages to ensure that none of the eleven alleged partners who are questioned compromises her. They go off on tangents, claiming that they hardly know her, they don’t know anything. For them, the Prosecutor’s Office requests sentences of between four and thirteen years in prison.

His partner, José Ramón Mora, for whom he is requesting 21 years in prison, is being searched for and captured, after failing to appear.

One of the arguments of Cameno’s defense is that everything is a trap and that is why the wiretaps in the case were annulled.

The ‘Queen of coca’ put into operation the largest cocaine laboratory in Europe, with a network of cover-up companies, figureheads and relationships with drug traffickers in Latin America (including Colombia) and with criminal gangs, such as the famous ‘Miami’, that in Spain has been the protagonist of violent episodes.

Cameno does not go unnoticed. She calls herself “posh” (gomela), wears the most expensive brands, loves jewelery and has undergone dozens of aesthetic operations. She practices Santeria and wears a tattoo with the word ‘Omertá’ (law of silence).

On September 26, 2014, he arrived at the parking lot of an urbanization in La Línea de la Concepción, in southern Spain, where he met Graciano Molón, another of those involved, and two other people, to whom he handed a pair of plastic bags. The agents who had been following her for months knew that it was a drug transaction. They seized 100 kilos of cocaine. It is for this fact that she is judged now.

The largest coca laboratory in Europe

But it’s not the first time. In January 2011, the Police dismantled the largest laboratory in Europe, which operated on land in Villanueva de Perales, in the Community of Madrid. He found nearly 30,000 liters of solvent, hydraulic presses, electronic scales and other items necessary for drug treatment. At the head was Cameno, who had had the advice of four Colombians for the manipulation of cocaine.

They also determined that he had established relations with the gang of ‘los Miami’ – in charge of the night market in Spanish discos and of acting violently –, that of the Juárez Smith brothers and that of the Colombian Laurentino Sánchez, ‘Lauro’. And it was learned that he had at least twenty subordinates. Part of that framework is yet to be judged. She was arrested on January 7 of that year.

After leaving prison, he returned to the known path. She set up, together with her partner, another criminal organization, which she commanded. They transported and supplied drugs, as the agents who caught her red-handed in that parking lot in 2014 saw, for which she is now facing court.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Cameno (who was also known as ‘Pollito’, ‘Quesito’ or ‘Llorona’) carried out “activities aimed at the distribution and sale of narcotic substances, specifically cocaine, to third parties”.

She “maintained regular contacts both as suppliers and those in charge of transport”, while Mora Parra “was in charge of the payments corresponding to the sales” and the “hiding” of the profits. For this, she had the advice of experts, who diverted the money to tax havens. They used vehicles in the names of other people, with “caves” to hide the drug.



When she was caught eight years ago, she told someone that she planned to make this her last hit and then intended to retire. He had already had a long career in the criminal world.

the crooked path

He was born 52 years ago into a wealthy family in Burgos (with several relatives in the Army), who tried to discipline him. He attended a Catholic school and flirted with drugs as a teenager. She was cheerful, determined and rebellious. She started selling hashish to buy a motorcycle.

He then moved to Madrid, where he built his emporium. THard-working and with organizational skills, in one day she met a dozen individuals, almost always in person because she mistrusts telephones. He was in charge of the laboratory and rented apartments to hide the drug. And she also spent time indulging herself: addicted to luxury shopping, she spent hours on Madrid’s so-called ‘golden mile’, where she could spend several thousand euros in one day.

He also invested hours in his body: gym, beauty salons and aesthetic operations: cheekbones, nose, lips, eyebrows, chest and buttocks underwent interventions. She also sports a phoenix tattoo on her back, as a symbol of resurgence after the blows.

life of luxury

For a decade he led a lifestyle of excessive luxury. He lived in a house on the outskirts of Madrid, where he dedicated a space to his Santeria idols, such as Obatalá and Xangó, Cuban gods.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicates that she and Mora Parra “had no real economic activity since 2012” and that, however, “they enjoyed a high standard of living.” They owned several properties and cars and handled large amounts of cash. In particular, it points out that Cameno used the pseudonym Marta Sánchez for purchases, among which more than fifty thousand euros in jewelry stood out.

The Police put her on their radar, until they caught her in the 2011 operation, in which they seized 300 kilos of coca and more than 400 cell phones. (when he had to talk on the phone, he discarded the used devices).

When he was released from prison in 2013, the authorities followed his steps, fearful that he would return to his old ways. And they were right. They determined that he had resumed contacts with drug traffickers, with whom he spoke in code.

In the 2014 operation, apart from the drug, they found a pistol with a silencer and an SUV with a “caleta”. In addition, the ‘Queen’ had 87,000 euros in girdles under her clothes, which she handed over to the police without putting up any more resistance.

The woman who has gone the furthest in drug trafficking in Spain, head of the largest cocaine laboratory in Europe and a network of narcotics, revenge and money, fell prey to her own ambition.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

TIME CORRESPONDENT

MADRID

