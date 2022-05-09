Dr. Ana María Polo returns to television with Case closed after more than two years of recording the last episode.

“I feel very excited to start this next stage of ‘Case Closed’ because in addition to feeling deep gratitude to the audience that has followed me for all these years, I also feel a great commitment to continue providing empathetic content to new generations, relevant and humane, that offers Hispanics around the world a concept of justice that includes different themes, especially in these moments in which we have faced strong challenges and different problems as humanity”, Polo explained in expressions that People magazine collects in Spanish.

The Cuban lawyer will return to the small screen at the hands of the production company Cinemat and the distributor Mega Global Entertainment.

After almost two decades on television, Polo announced in 2019 that he would no longer record “Case Closed” to dedicate himself to other projects.

“There are many episodes and they require a lot of energy and dedication,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to continue doing broadcast television. I already want to finish this commitment that I have left and do other things.”