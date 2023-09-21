Ana Maria Serrano’s alleged femicide breaks silence during her first hearing

On September 12, The Serrano Cespedes family was left in mourning when they learned that a manThe man, identified as Alan Gil Romero, entered his home in Sayavedra County, Municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza, in the State of Mexico, and killed his 18-year-old daughter.

The death of Ana María Serrano Céspedes sparked outrage on social networks, According to public facts, Gil Romero may have entered the young woman’s house after repeated attempts to restart their romantic relationship that had ended in the past.

Anna Maria and Alan studied together at the Alexander von Humboldt German School, there they dated for a year and a half; However, Their love story ended. According to the deceased victim’s mother, Ximena Céspedes, the boy never gave any indication of being a conflicted person; but he admitted this “He started harassing her a lot, he sent her many gifts so that they would be returned.”

About a week after the incident, on September 16, and confined in the “Juan Fernandez” Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.Z Albarrán” in San Pedro Barrientos, in the municipality of Tlalpantla de Baz, in the State of Mexico. The alleged femicide was caught in the municipality of Malinalco, in the State of Mexico.

She was Ana Maria, she was only 18 years old and last Tuesday, September 12, 2023, she was the victim of a femicide allegedly committed in her own home by her ex-boyfriend named Alan Gil Romero.

No woman should be afraid of ending a relationship… pic.twitter.com/lzkA0exw4N — 17 September 2023

according to the newspaper SovereignDuring his first hearing at the detention center, the 18-year-old answered a judge Ana Maria “was my companion”, The statements caused controversy online, as they claimed the alleged attacker was clinging to a love that no longer had a place in the deceased’s life.

Continue reading story

Some experts have pointed out that this could be interpreted as micro-machismo.Out of a desire to force an emotional bond that no longer exists.

By 11:00 am on September 18, the controlling judge determined that Gil Romero would remain in the Barrientos prison pending criminal proceedings at a later date.

You may also be interested. In video: AMLO takes part in the test route of the interoceanic train in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec