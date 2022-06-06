Ana Mena collapses the nets with the summer bikini

The signs that the change of season is just around the corner are increasing. Adding to the increase in temperatures, the little ass left in our favorite self-tanners or the innumerable summer poses of our favorite celebrities (Ana de Armas, we still haven’t recovered from your shared snapshot showing off your great ass in a bikini), Ana Mena wanted to join this countdown showing us what will be the star bikini this summer.

And it is that if you are also a bit lost between so many new collection, patterns and prints and you do not know well what swimwear flatters your silhouette best… we share some small tips. First of all, if you are looking for comfort, this bikini top that recreates the aesthetics of a sports bra is the best.

Secondly, if you want to hide your belly, the high-waisted bikini – like this one from Decathlon – never fails and, lastly, if you want to follow the latest fashion: Ana Mena is going to become your favorite inspiration if she isn’t Yeah… because ever since we saw her put long socks on trend with shorts and skirts (yes, it’s the middle of December), we can’t take our eyes off her.

And we already told you that this summer you were not going to see a style that did not have the signature or style of Ana Mena and seen one of her last snapshots… we confirm it: the singer has the bikini that best suits your curves.

The bikini that will not be missing in your suitcase



Showing off her silhouette, the artist posed with this tropical print bikini in shades of green, white and brown details that, despite appearances, is multiposition. For this reason, it sits fabulously on all bodies and, in addition, allows you adapt it to the style you want that same day. Indeed, with its infinite possibilities, it becomes the bikini that cannot be missing from your suitcase.

In addition, it offers infinite options as part of the bottom, but the option of the artist seems to us the best. Specifically, it is about the classic panty that can be adjustedwith their ties on the sidesgiving a slight volume to the hips, stylizing them.

Do you like the bikini but you have not arrived in time to get it in your size? Zero worries, knowing it, we have wanted to collect other options thansure, they will fascinate you

Like, for example, this very flattering two-tone top with a push-up effect that is already becoming a real bestseller.

Or this swimsuit that is already a bestseller, thanks to its soft cups that offer optimal support and the incredible reducing effect that it provides through its pleats at the waist. Simply super flattering!

