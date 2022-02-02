Ana Mena in Sanremo 2022, her look like that of Ariana Grande

The first evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival is gone. And in the very long live stream, in addition to the hypnotic Meduza (how many did not know were Italian?) And the energy of the Maneskin signed by Gucci, we witnessed another international performance, that of Ana Mena. Two hundred thousand hours is the title of his piece written by Rocco Hunt and which many say resemble the song Loving you by Gianna Nannini, but once the Spanish singer appeared at the top of the Ariston stairs it was a flash. Ana Mena’s look, the short red dress by Emporio Armani and over-the-knee boots Le Silla, immediately recalled its international nature and the style of an epic pop star we love: Ariana Grande.

Ana Mena’s first look at Sanremo 2022 is just the beginning

Ana Mena’s short dress is from Emporio Armani archive revisited especially for her Getty Images

To dispel any doubts, his stylist, Giuseppe Magistro, who in addition to the Spanish singer and actress also wears Colapesce and Dimartino at the festival, answers from Sanremo. His words open up a world, that of the intricate relationship that is created between the artist and his creative team. “Ana is a super fan of Ariana Grande, she is her myth and the Ariston stage raises anxiety: thinking about her and that sweet doll aesthetic somehow made her feel safe, but the comparison was so evident that we ran the risk of making the performance meaningless. Today the piece is already among the top positions on the radio, but from tomorrow evening (Thursday 2, Ed) the music will be changed ».

Ana Mena separated at birth with Ariana grande, here on the right guest at the Jimmy Fallon show in 2018 Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Magistro also revealed the new directions that Ana Mena’s next looks will take. Thursday 3 February will be the turn of a black Emporio Armani dress entirely designed by him together with the King Giorgio style office, while on Friday 4, the evening of the covers, Ana will light up the stage of the Ariston and Rocco Hunt with a white chiffon dress and embroidery. Then there is the grand finale for Saturday 5th: from a green point of view, Ana will wear a dress from the Armani archive because “it is right that beautiful things should continue to relive,” explains Magistro. The stylist’s long-term experience means that a relationship of trust is established with the artist in projection of the creation of the image that you want to offer to the public. But it is also true that sometimes taking paths that might have seemed successful teach us to understand which ones are the most just and suitable ones. We can’t wait to see what Ana’s new image will look like!

Emporio blazer-dress, the first of the many looks by Ana Mena that we will see in Sanremo 2022 Getty Images

