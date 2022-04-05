Ana Patricia Gámez explained why she returned to be a couple with Rafael Araneda nine months after his retirement

“One does not make important decisions and then change his mind, but life and God guide us to always return to the right path,” he wrote. Ana Patricia Gamez a couple of days ago, after confirming his return to “Falling in love USA“.

The cheerleader had already returned to the program that leads with Raphael Araneda to replace Karina Banda six months after her retirement from television, because the Mexican had been infected with Covid. This time, his return is definitive, as he will take on a new challenge.

For this reason, prior to his return to “Falling in love with USA”, Ana Patricia visited “Despierta América” ​​to talk about this return to animation with Rafael Araneda and above all, the decision that led her to leave retirement.

It was his sister-in-law, the presenter Karla Martínez, who asked the question: Why did you take the option to return? “Everyone knows that obviously in this job many times our children need our attention, but I know that my children are perfectly fine, you know it more than anyone Karlita, you are my sister-in-law, you share with us, I have spent quality time with them“, began by saying Ana Patricia.

He then explained: “The return is because they have allowed me to make a balance between my career, my profession, that in this pause I realized that I was passionate, that I loved, that although I do not regret that break I made on television for nine months; but they allowed me the balance, they gave me the option to return”.

Ana Patricia said that with her family they thought about it a lot, that her children “are happy to see me on television again” and that her husband is supporting her. What’s more, He had words for Rafael Araneda, whom he defined as a great teammate that I also love very much”.

See Ana Patricia’s complete response and her return to “Falling in love with USA”