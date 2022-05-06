Ana Patricia Gámez is exposed in Despierta América by Raúl González: “you can see the complete girdle”

Ana Patricia Gámez returned to Despierta América and once a week he gives love advice in his new section on Univision’s morning show. But this time The driver went through an embarrassing moment, and all because of Raúl González in her character as Doña Meche.

The driver was told in a detail of the driver’s red dress and said: “There is only one problem in that dress, stand on your side, because you can see the entire strip.” But Ana Patricia did not remain silent and replied: “Of course because it is from the waist”.

In this matter, it is important to note that Ana Patricia Gámez is consistent with herself, and like Carolina Sandoval, she also sells girdles. And just as he sells them, he uses it.

On the subject of girdles, she said: “Since I became a mother I began to use them, because one’s body changes.” Regarding the comfort of the girdle, she gave important advice: “A good girdle is one that makes you look good and makes you feel comfortable even better.”

Notably not all the public is happy with the return of Ana Patricia. On the contrary, many complain about seeing her back there and all because apparently they still haven’t forgiven her for, according to them, Because of her Ana Karina Banda is no longer in Falling in love USA. Some, for example, have commented on the following: “Oh no, the program was so good without the psychologist, please”.

