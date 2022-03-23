Ana Patricia Gámez returns to the show “Despierta América”

Mezcaliente Ana Patricia Gámez returns to Univision’s “Despierta América” ​​show.

Ana Patricia Gámez returns to Spanish-speaking television after announcing her temporary retirement in mid-April 2021. In a recent post on her Instagram profile, the Mexican star revealed that she will be participating in the morning show “Despierta América” with a special segment.

“We all need someone to listen to us 💕 or to read us 📝 Vent your love sorrows 💔 Send me a DM telling me what hurts or bothers you and it could air tomorrow on @DespiertAmerica ☀️”, wrote Gámez in the publication of a video on his Instagram profile.

As announced on her social network, the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010 will appear on the Tuesday, March 22 broadcast of Univision’s “Despierta América” show. During her appearance on the show, Ana Patricia will share the heartbreak stories of her fans in order to provide them with useful advice so they can move on.

“Tomorrow in ‘Despierta América’, you are going to have a space where you are going to be able to unburden yourself and you are going to be able to vent your sorrows, and where a friend is going to listen to you… Well, she is going to read you. I await your messages with your stories, names if you want them to go on the air or if not, tell me, make me anonymous. Trust me that I will give you some advice or words of encouragement with all my heart and maybe not just me. What is your love sorrow? ”, Said the television presenter in the video that she shared on her Instagram profile.

Users on social networks did not wait to react to Ana Patricia’s surprising return to Spanish-language television: “How good to see you again on Despierta América 👏👏👏”, “How beautiful, how nice that you return to television. I love your videos, you’re funny, besides gorgeous. Greetings from southern California”, “Oh Anita, you returned to the program 🎉🎉”.

After being crowned as Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010, Ana Patricia Gámez became one of the main hosts of the Univision show “Despierta América” until 2019. During her nine successful years in front of television production screens, Gámez achieved steal the love and respect of thousands of Hispanics who every week tuned in to the show.

After ending her cycle as host of “Despierta América”, Gámez added another success to her artistic career by taking on the leadership of the show “Enamorrnos” on the UniMás television network. However, the talented Mexican announced her departure from the show in mid-April 2021 after deciding that she wanted to dedicate herself full time to raising her two children: Giulietta and Gael.

“As a mother, I have decided to pause my professional career to dedicate myself to being a mother 24/7 because my children’s childhood is going to advance, they are going to grow up and I want to be with them in those moments,” Ana Patricia pointed out in a broadcast. from the show ‘Falling in Love’ at the time of announcing the news of his retirement.

Along with her outstanding career as a television presenter, the Mexican star has ventured into the business world with her own Beashion Boutique women’s clothing store.