Ana Paula case. Four accused of murder arrested

Four people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly being involved in the homicide of Ana Paula Ruizwho died due to a gunshot after he took a photo of his assailant trying to prevent his motorcycle from being stolen to his son Miguel Alejandro, reported the Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office.











© Excelsior

The four people were detained in the municipality of San Cristóbal de Las Casas. (Special)





According to the state agency, they were detained in flagrante delicto in San Cristóbal de Las Casas for the crimes of violating the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives and against health.

We recommend: They say goodbye to Ana Paula, a woman who managed to photograph her murderer

He explained that in a first action, elements of the Specialized Police seized Pedro ‘N’ in the La Isla neighborhood in possession of a firearm and Sergio Antonio ‘N’ in possession of dry grass with the characteristics of marijuana.

Video: Case Closed: I was in prison because of my girlfriend (Telemundo) replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Meanwhile, in another action Rigoberto ‘N’, 21 years old, and Yareli Concepción ‘N’, 27 years old, were captured; they seized a weapon, drugs and a motorcycle.

The detainees, the drug and the motorcycle were put at the disposal of the authorities.

Ana Paula was murdered on Sunday night after she tried to prevent her son’s motorcycle from being stolen, who went to work for her.

The 41-year-old woman ran in search of the motorcycle that had been stolen minutes before and managed to catch up with the thief, who shot her at close range.

vjcm