Ana Pontón assures that Feijóo does not call regional elections because “she knows that they will most likely lose them”

The national spokesperson for the BNG, Ana Pontonhas assured that Feijóo does not call regional elections, once the decision has been made to present his candidacy to preside over the PP, “because he knows that, today, it is most likely that they will lose them”.

This is how the nationalist spokesperson expressed herself in an interview granted this Sunday to Cadena Ser and collected by Europa Press, where she pointed out that the polls, despite the caution with which she says that they must be understood, “show a clear trend: that the PP goes down and BNG goes up.”

On the march of the current president of the Xunta de Galicia to Madrid, Pontón has insisted that he must resign “as soon as possible”, since “every minute he remains in office is a lack of respect for Galicians.”

“Galicia cannot be put on pause due to its personal and partisan ambitions. Before we had a president incapable of providing solutions and now an absent one, with his head in Madrid,” said the nationalist, who does not “understand” the wait for the celebration of the extraordinary Congress of the popular.

Pontón sees the positions that Feijóo intends to carry out as “unfeasible and incompatible”, especially from a “practical” point of view. “When you have to defend the naval sector of Ferrol, are you going to think of Ferrol or Cadiz? Galicia needs a full-time president,” he insists.

In this line, Ana Pontón has claimed a “change of policy”, since “Feijóo leaves a worse Galicia than he found it”. “He did not face the demographic or employment crisis, we lost 14,000 jobs. He was not able to save a single industry, he tripled the public debt of this country and worsened the country’s public services,” she explained.

VISIT TO EUSKADI

Regarding the future succession of Feijóo, the nationalist spokeswoman has stressed that “the problem is not so much of people, but of ideas and alternatives.” “From the outset it doesn’t seem like things are going to change much, no”, she pointed out, after which she recalled that the BNG “puts proposals on the table” such as the Galician electricity rate.

“We have to change the center of gravity and put the real interests of Galicia at the center. And this is not going to be done by Rueda”, he remarked, insisting that “the alternative to the PP is the BNG”.

Also in a political key and regarding possible pacts in the regional elections, Pontón has recognized that, although the PSdeG and the BNG are “different political forces” — “the PSdeG’s decision center is in Madrid and that of the BNG is in Galicia “–, will promote “the culture of dialogue”.

He also addressed his recent visit to Euskadi, in which he highlighted that “self-government is where people’s quality of life can be improved”. “In Euskadi, the nationalist projects for years made the country move forward”, she commented.

UKRAINE AND THE 8M

Questioned about the situation in Ukraine, the national spokeswoman for the BNG has condemned an invasion led by a “despotic” president and has valued “solidarity with the Ukrainian people”. “The BNG town halls will make themselves available to welcome the refugees,” she confirmed.

About sending weapons to UkrainePontón has defended that “the war should be put to an end; peace must be built and not war” and that international pressure will be “key” to the end of the conflict.

Finally, Pontón has commented on the campaign of his group for Women’s Day, 8M, which has generated controversy due to the use of the lyrics of the song that will represent Spain in Eurovision, ‘SloMo’.

“With the campaign we denounce something very specific: the objectification of women that reaches all areas. The lyrics, written by men, are sexist,” defended the nationalist spokeswoman, who has shown her “maximum respect” to the interpreter, Chanel.

“We are seeing how the crisis and the pandemic affect women more. Machismo affects everything, culture, salaries, which makes women earn less, with a gap of 4,000 euros per year, and in the unequal distribution of care”, he explained.

The campaign, Pontón defends, serves to create debate and so that 8M is not a “ritual act”. “We don’t need more ties or declarations, but a debate that puts at the center the deep inequality that women face. Fewer ties, more resources and more actions,” Pontón settled, taking the opportunity to call on women to mobilize next Tuesday.